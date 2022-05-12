California fire destroys mansions in Laguna Niguel

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA — In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions.

The Coastal Fire was reported around 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in the Orange County city.

No injuries were reported.

Southern California Edison has advised state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” occurred around the time the destructive wildfire erupted.

SoCal Edison says in a report to the California Public Utilities Commission that the investigation is continuing but there was circuit activity close in time to the reported time of the fire.

Last year, the Public Utilities Commission approved a settlement placing more than half a billion dollars in fines and penalties on Southern California Edison for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018.