UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez released on $1M bail, ESPN reports

Cain Velasquez has been released from custody on $1 million bail, according to reports.

ESPN says the 40-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail Tuesday.

"Velasquez will have to wear a GPS tracker and not come within 300 yards of the alleged victims in the case, per Velasquez's attorney, Mark Geragos," ESPN reported.

Earlier this year, Velasquez, who graduated high school in Yuma and college at Arizona State University in Tempe, was charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges. Authorities said he fired a gun at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested after he allegedly chased a pickup that the suspect was in, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

He was previously denied bail multiple times, ESPN said.

In June, it was announced that Velasquez was suing the man and his family who own a daycare where the alleged molestation occurred.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.