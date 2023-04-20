Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

BuzzFeed News will shut down, company says

The move announced Thursday is part of a 15% reduction in BuzzFeed's workforce
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
BuzzFeed
Posted at 8:32 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 11:32:19-04

BuzzFeed News is shutting down, the company announced Thursday.

The move, which was confirmed by BuzzFeed Chief Executive Jonah Peretti in a memo to staff, is part of a 15% reduction in BuzzFeed's workforce.

"While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we've determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization," Peretti said. "As a result, we will engage with the News Guild about our cost reduction plans and what this will mean for the affected union members."

Peretti noted that BuzzFeed properties HuffPost and BuzzFeed.com signaled that they will open a number of roles for members of BuzzFeed News.

"Moving forward, we will have a single news brand in HuffPost, which is profitable, with a loyal direct front page audience," Peretti added.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for two to New York City by watching Tamron Hall