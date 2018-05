CINCINNATI -- A Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky bus hit a person walking in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The collision happened at Fourth and Walnut streets, near the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky's Cincinnati ticket office.

Looks like TANK bus was turning left onto Walnut. Still working on getting details. Busy time of day downtown. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/HtwuiMTfKm — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerWCPO) May 15, 2018

Just talked to witness parked on Walnut. Says he saw a woman get hit and people coming to help. Saw people elevating her leg. @WCPO — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerWCPO) May 15, 2018

The pedestrian has serious injuries.