Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Burglar falls from bank drive-thru ceiling into recycling bin, right in front of 2 Ohio officers

A 27-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after Huron Police officers responded to a burglar alarm and watched him fall out of an access panel and into a recycling bin. This raw body camera video from Huron Police has been edited for language.
vlcsnap-2023-07-27-15h30m19s491.png
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 17:40:49-04

HURON, OH — A 27-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after police officers in Ohio responded to a burglar alarm and watched him fall out of an access panel and into a recycling bin placed underneath.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the bank in Huron, about an hour west of Cleveland.

Police responded to the alarm and searched the area but didn't see anyone. Moments later, officers heard noises coming from inside the awning over the drive-thru. Body camera footage shows a hatch open on the underside of the awning, and the man drops out and lands inside a blue recycling bin.

Police immediately took the man into custody. He's been charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He's also charged with safecracking, a fourth-degree felony.

The man is currently being held in the Huron County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!