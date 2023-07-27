Burglar falls from bank drive-thru ceiling into recycling bin, right in front of 2 Ohio officers

HURON, OH — A 27-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after police officers in Ohio responded to a burglar alarm and watched him fall out of an access panel and into a recycling bin placed underneath.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the bank in Huron, about an hour west of Cleveland.

Police responded to the alarm and searched the area but didn't see anyone. Moments later, officers heard noises coming from inside the awning over the drive-thru. Body camera footage shows a hatch open on the underside of the awning, and the man drops out and lands inside a blue recycling bin.

Police immediately took the man into custody. He's been charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He's also charged with safecracking, a fourth-degree felony.

The man is currently being held in the Huron County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.