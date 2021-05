Burger King is getting into the chicken sandwich game.

The company announced its Ch'king sandwich, which is served on a potato bun with pickles and a savory sauce.

Customers can also order a spicy version that includes a "spicy glaze" or buy a Deluxe version, which comes with lettuce and tomato.

The sandwich will be released on June 3.

And as a bonus, if you order the sandwich through the fast-food chain's website or app, you'll receive a free Whopper.