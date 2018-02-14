Bull captured after morning stroll near Martin Luther King Boulevard

Kel Dansby
7:19 AM, Feb 14, 2018
A bull is reportedly loose in the area of Martin Luther King and Washington Boulevards.

Chopper 13 has been following the situation closely.

The bull was safely wrangled after nearly roaming the streets for two hours.

The City of Las Vegas says an animal control team is taking the bull to a livestock vet to get checked out and then Horsemans Park to be housed until they can get it back to its owner or find it a new home.

