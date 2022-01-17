Watch
Brother of former Miami mayor found dead in landfill

Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 17, 2022
Authorities in Florida say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a landfill.

Tallahassee police said Jorge Diaz-Johnston was last seen on Jan. 3, and a missing person's alert was issued on Jan. 8.

In a statement, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said his body was found in a trash pile at a Jackson County landfill around 9:30 a.m. local time.

According to the statement, the trash pile had come from a landfill in Baker, Florida.

Tallahassee police identified the victim's body was of Diaz-Johnston's.

They said they are investigating the 54-year-old's death as a homicide.

According to NBC News, Diaz-Johnston and several others filed a lawsuit in 2014 after being barred from getting married.

In 2015, the judge sided with the plaintiffs, which led to the legalization of same-sex marriages in Miami-Dade County, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The news outlets reported that he is also the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz.

Diaz issued a statement on social media following the news of his brother's death.

"I am profoundly appreciative of the outpouring of support shown to me, my brother-in-law Don, and my family after the loss of my brother, Jorge Diaz-Johnston," Diaz said on Twitter. "My brother was such a special gift to this world whose heart and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come."

