Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as her conservator, per reports

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has agreed to step down as her conservator, according to reports from TMZ and Variety.

According to TMZ, in newly filed court documents, Jamie Spears’ lawyer says it would not be in Britney’s best interest to continue the ongoing public legal battle they’ve been involved in.

The lawyer says while there are no legal grounds for removing Jamie as her conservator, it is in her best interest.

TMZ reported that Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham, had asked the court in November to remove Jamie from conservatorship duties, but the judge denied that request.

Spears has been under a court conservatorship run by her father for the past 12 years.