British militant convicted in Islamic State beheadings trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A British militant accused of being part of an ISIS hostage-taking scheme was convicted on Thursday.

A jury in Virginia found El Shafee Elsheikh guilty on eight charges, including four counts of hostage-taking resulting in death, murder conspiracy and conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

As part of an extradition negotiation with the UK, Elsheikh will not face the death penalty.

Instead, he will face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Four Americans, including James Foley, Peter Kassig, Kayla Mueller and Steven Sotloff, died after being captured.

Prosecutors said the Americans were beheaded by one of Elsheikh’s associates in 2014.

Elsheikh was part of an Islamic cell known as the “Beatles” for their British accents.

Another member of the cell said Elsheikh played a critical role in the kidnapping and negotiations of Western prisoners.