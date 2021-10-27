Braves pitcher out of World Series after suffering broken leg

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton will not pitch another game in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Morton left Game 1 in the third inning with what turned out to be a fractured right fibula.

Morton took a blow to the shin in the second inning when Yuli Gurriel hit the ball right back at him.

Despite the injury, Braves Manager Brian Snitker said Morton didn't want to come out of the game.

ESPN reports that Morton even apologized, despite throwing 16 pitches on a broken leg.

Morton set the tone for the game, not allowing a run.

The Braves would go on to win Game 1, 6-2.

