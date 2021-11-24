Boston police searching for suspects who allegedly attacked 82-year-old man

Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for motorcycle and ATV riders who attacked an 82-year-old man.

According to The Boston Globe, investigators in Boston say the man was driving when about 40 off-road motorcycles and ATVs followed him.

When the man got stuck in traffic, he rolled down his window to ask people in another car to call 911.

That’s when one of the riders began punching him, CBS Boston reported.

They also used a pipe and a large rock to break the man's windows and damage his car.

The victim could drive to a convenience store before getting out of his car and falling to the ground.

The man was hospitalized with severe injuries.

He is expected to survive.