Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Border Patrol arrests group after watching 2-year-old dropped from border wall

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Border Patrol
San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents using a remote video surveillance system observe a group of people crossing over the border wall in Imperial Beach on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
imperial beach border patrol smuggling 04112021.png
Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 22:05:29-04

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents say they arrested a group of people entering the country illegally after witnessing a two-year-old child dropped from atop the border wall into the arms of the child's father.

U.S. Border Patrol said the agents discovered the group shortly after midnight on Sunday as individuals were climbing over the 18-foot border wall near Imperial Beach. While monitoring the group, agents using a remote video surveillance system say they observed a small child being suspended from atop the wall and dropped to someone below.

Agents arrived at the scene and arrested the group, USBP says. The agency did not say how many people were involved.

The child that was dropped was not injured. USBP said the child had been dropped into his father's arms by a smuggler. The father and child were found to be citizens of Ghana, the agency added.

"This event could have been catastrophic," said U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. "It is not only unlawful, but inherently dangerous to cross the border anywhere outside of a designated port of entry."

This story originally reported by Mark Saunders on 10News.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.