Border Patrol agents arrest DACA recipient on human smuggling charge in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a DACA recipient on human smuggling charges in Yuma, Arizona on Monday.

According to the Border Patrol, a Mexican national in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program tried to smuggle four other Mexican nationals into the U.S. near County 13th Street and the Colorado River.

Agents spotted the four suspects boarding a white Ford F-150 in a citrus grove.

The DACA recipient was a 26-year-old man from Salinas, Calif. He was arrested on human smuggling charges, while the four other occupants were arrested for immigration violations. agents seized the vehicle.