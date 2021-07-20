Body camera footage shows New York officer rescue children from burning home

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department in New York released body camera footage of an officer rescuing children from a burning home Monday.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said officer Mark Conklin was handling a call for service on Baker Street when he was alerted to a possible house fire on William Street and he ran to the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames with children and an adult trapped upstairs.

According to police, while requesting the Jamestown Fire Department over his radio, officer Conklin directed those who were trapped to jump and he caught them.

In the Facebook post, the department said in part:

I can say that I have seen many examples of heroism over the years by officers. After watching the video of this incident and speaking to others involved, I can say that the actions of Officer Conklin were, to say the least, one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service I have seen.



We, the Jamestown Police Department, are honored to have officers such as Mark Conklin working in the Jamestown Police Department.

There were no injuries reported. No information was given on the cause or extent of the fire.

You can view the body camera footage below:

This story was originally published by Anthony Reyes at WKBW.