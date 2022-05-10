Watch
Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

Lindsey Melvin/AP
These photos of Saturday, May 7, 2022, provided by Lindsey Melvin of Henderson, Nev., shows human remains she and her sister discovered on a sandbar that recently surfaced as Lake Mead recedes. A closer look revealed a human jaw with teeth. The National Park Service confirmed in a statement that the bones are human. (Lindsey Melvin via AP)
Posted at 6:43 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 09:43:14-04

Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead.

The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip.

FILE - This April 25, 2022 photo provided by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top of Lake Mead drinking water Intake No. 1 above the surface level of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. A week after a decades-old body was found in Lake Mead, authorities are working to identify a second set of human remains. Two sisters from Henderson were paddleboarding in Callville Bay Saturday, May 7, 2022, when they spotted the remains. (Southern Nevada Water Authority via AP, File)

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there's no telling what they'll find in Lake Mead.

Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar.

Rusting debris that used to be underwater sits above the water level on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, May 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

