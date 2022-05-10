Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead.

The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip.

AP FILE - This April 25, 2022 photo provided by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top of Lake Mead drinking water Intake No. 1 above the surface level of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. A week after a decades-old body was found in Lake Mead, authorities are working to identify a second set of human remains. Two sisters from Henderson were paddleboarding in Callville Bay Saturday, May 7, 2022, when they spotted the remains. (Southern Nevada Water Authority via AP, File)

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there's no telling what they'll find in Lake Mead.

Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar.

John Locher/AP Rusting debris that used to be underwater sits above the water level on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, May 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.