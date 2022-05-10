Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore
Lindsey Melvin/AP
These photos of Saturday, May 7, 2022, provided by Lindsey Melvin of Henderson, Nev., shows human remains she and her sister discovered on a sandbar that recently surfaced as Lake Mead recedes. A closer look revealed a human jaw with teeth. The National Park Service confirmed in a statement that the bones are human. (Lindsey Melvin via AP)
Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead.
The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip.
Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there's no telling what they'll find in Lake Mead.
Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar.
A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.
