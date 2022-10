Bob Evans Italian sausage recalled for possible plastic contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday that 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products from Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. were being recalled over potential contamination with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber.

The raw Italian pork sausage impacted by the recall was produced Sept. 8, 2022, with a use or freeze by date of Nov. 26, 2022.

Click here to view the recalled labels of the 1-pound containers.

The affected Bob Evans Italian Sausage is labeled with lot code XEN3663466 and has a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25, the FSIS stated. The products also bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product," the recall notice stated. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

The FSIS added that it is "concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers" and advised anyone who's purchased the products "not to consume them."

Consumers should throw out or return the products to the original place of purchase.

"FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers," the agency said.

Bob Evans Foods, Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the recall.

