Blackhawks settle lawsuit with former player who accused assistant coach of sexual assault

Kyle Beach and the Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly agreed to settle a lawsuit that stemmed from allegations that a former assistant coach sexually assaulted the first-round draft pick.

According to ESPN, the two parties met Wednesday and agreed to a confidential settlement.

"The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach," a joint statement from the Blackhawks and Beach's attorney says.

Beach filed a lawsuit against his former team, saying he was sexually assaulted in 2010 by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich, who reportedly denies the allegations.

After the investigation results by the law firm Jenner & Block were presented to the team, the Blackhawks' general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned.

ESPN reported that investigators found that "nothing was done" by senior management when they were made aware of Beach's allegations against Aldrich, who was allowed to stay with the team during their run for the Stanley Cup.