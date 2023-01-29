Watch Now
Bills' thankful Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time in video

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin released a video on Saturday, Jan. 28, in which he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, in what are the safety’s first public comments since he went went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jan 28, 2023
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak after the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts.

The 5 1/2-minute video was posted on Hamlin's social media accounts.

