Billboards referencing Uvalde school shooting warning Californians not to move to Texas

LOS ANGELES — Several controversial billboards that reference a Texas school mass shooting have popped up throughout California and they are getting a lot of attention.

The billboards, which have been spotted in San Francisco and Los Angeles, are discouraging Californians from moving to Texas.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the billboards read, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The billboard also features a man in a hoody.

Many residents are leaving California, with Newsweek reporting that between 2020 and 2021, almost 250,000 Californians had left the state.

According to data from the U.S. Census, nearly one-third of those are moving to Texas, Newsweek reported.

"The Texas miracle" is in reference to a term coined by then-Gov. Rick Perry regarding the state's economy not taking a massive hit during the Great Recession, The Los Angeles Times reported.

ABC affiliate KGO-TV reported that the billboards also reference the deadly school shooting that occurred back in May in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 elementary students and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary School.

According to the news outlets, the identity of who's behind the billboard is unknown.