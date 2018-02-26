Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa dies at age 44

Ensa Cosby, daughter of embattled comedian Bill Cosby, has died at the age of 44, TMZ reported and the Associated Press confirmed on Monday.

Ensa Cosby reportedly died Friday night in Massachusetts. The cause of her death is unknown as of Monday afternoon.

Ensa Cosby was a steadfast supporter of her father, who has been battling accusations of sexual misconduct. Bill Cosby faced a sexual assault trial in 2017, which ended in a mistrial. Ensa Cosby issued a statement on last year on "The Breakfast Club" radio show backing her father.

"The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court," she said. "I've seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I've witnessed my father's reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof.

"I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes that are alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal. How the charges came against him, how people believed them before they were ever scrutinized or tested, how people who questioned the claims were shut down and ignored."

Ensa Cosby did not follow her father into show business. Her only acting credit came in 1989, appearing in one episode of "The Cosby Show."

Ensa is the second of Bill Cosby's five children to have died. In 1997, Cosby's son Ennis died during an armed robbery.