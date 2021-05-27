Watch
Big cheese no more: UK drug dealer caught out by cheese pic

Carl Stewart/Merseyside Police/AP
Two images released Thursday May 27, 2021, by Merseyside Police showing a photo of Carl Stewart, left, and the photo he posted of himself holding a block of cheese that was used by police to identify Stewart who has been jailed Friday May 23, 2021, for 13 years and six months on various drugs charges. Carl Stewart, 39, posted online a photo of himself holding a block of mature blue cheese and police in Europe cracked the encrypted network as part of Operation Venetic, and officers were able to analyse his fingerprints from the photo to identify him. (Carl Stewart/Merseyside Police via AP)
Posted at 9:03 AM, May 27, 2021
A drug dealer in the English city of Liverpool thought he was the big cheese — until police got all the evidence they needed to arrest him from a picture he shared of himself holding a small block of creamy Stilton cheese.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and ketamine and transferring criminal property.

Stewart was arrested after he posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, via his handle "Toffeeforce."

Unbeknownst to him, the service had been cracked by police in Europe. From that, his palm and fingerprints were analyzed.

