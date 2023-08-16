Watch Now
Bidens to visit Hawaii on Monday following Maui wildfires

Posted at 6:30 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 09:30:34-04

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday, the White House announced, as search, rescue and recovery efforts continue following the devastating wildfires there.

“The President and First Lady will travel to Maui on Monday, August 21 to meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials, in the wake of deadly wildfires on the island,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

