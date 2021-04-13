Biden will wait until Sept. 11 to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 — the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania — officials told the New York Times and the Washington Post Tuesday.

The decision means that U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline announced in December by then-President Donald Trump.

According to the Times, officials said that Biden hopes to avoid further violence in the region.

The May 1 deadline was part of a peace deal the Trump administration brokered with the Taliban in February 2020. The dead reduced troops in Afghanistan throughout 2020 and required all U.S. troops to be withdrawn by May 1.

At a press conference last month, Biden said it would be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline, but added that he didn't intend for troops to remain in Afghanistan for long.