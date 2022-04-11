Watch
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun rule. The aim is to rein in privately made firearms without serial numbers. They're increasingly cropping up at crime scenes across the U.S. Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the rule could be released as soon as Monday, April 11,2022. They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 10, 2022
WASHINGTON — A U.S. attorney in the Obama administration is being nominated by President Joe Biden to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

That's according to six people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press.

The announcement of the nomination of Steve Dettlebach is expected Monday as the Biden administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns.

Those are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes.

Dettlebach's confirmation to lead the ATF is likely to be an uphill battle in what has become a politically fraught process.

