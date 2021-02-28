Menu

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo work continues on a bridge on the Interstate Highway 75 project in Troy, Mich. Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another of his top legislative priorities — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could meet GOP resistance to a hefty price tag. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 15:54:43-05

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for a long-sought boost to U.S. roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Remember Infrastructure Week? That never happened in the Trump administration.

But Biden is already looking beyond the massive COVID relief bill, toward a massive infrastructure initiative.

During the presidential campaign, Biden pledged to deploy $2 trillion on infrastructure and clean energy investments.

That's even more expensive than the COVID relief plan. And the White House has not ruled out an even higher price tag.

The package could be aimed at boosting health care and manufacturing as well.

