Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

items.[0].image.alt
Mikhail Metzel/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference to address participants in a congress of the United Russia party marking the 20th anniversary of the party founding, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia Putin
Posted at 6:29 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 20:29:13-05

MOSCOW — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin plan to speak in a video call Tuesday as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border.

The buildup is seen as a sign of a potential invasion.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will press U.S. concerns about Russian military activities on the border and reaffirm U.S. support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Putin intends to express Russia’s opposition to any move to admit Ukraine into the NATO military alliance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV