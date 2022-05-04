Biden ponders what could be next if Supreme Court overturns Roe

President Joe Biden, once again, addressed the potential of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the historic Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Biden fears that invalidating Roe could lead the country down a path of fewer rights.

"What happens if you have a state to change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can't be in classrooms with other children? Is that legit under the way the decision is written? What are the next things that are going to be attacked," Biden asked.

Biden's comments come days Politico reported on a draft opinion that showed the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe. The Supreme Court confirmed that the draft is authentic, but not necessarily the court's final decision.

Biden on Wednesday appeared to blame former President Donald Trump and his followers for pushing to change laws that have been on the books for decades.

"This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history, in recent American history," Biden said.