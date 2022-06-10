Biden nixes Trump design for Air Force One over cost, delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has scrapped former President Donald Trump’s red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft.

The decision was made following an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets.

Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing 747-800 aircraft that will bear the Air Force One callsign when the president is aboard to replace the existing fleet of two aging Boeing 747-200 aircraft.

Trump in 2018 directed that the new jumbo jets shed the iconic Kennedy-era robin’s egg blue and white design for a deeper navy and streak of dark red.

According to Politico, which reviewed 2023 budget documents, the new planes may not be ready to fly a president for another four years. That's reportedly two years later than the initial plan.