Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create legislation

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
legislation.jpeg
Posted at 12:54 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 03:54:10-04

The act of governing seemed to happen at the speed of presidential tweets when Donald Trump was in the White House.

But President Joe Biden is settling in for a summer slog of legislating on his big infrastructure proposals.

Congress is grinding through the details, trying to shape Biden’s ideas into bills that could become law.

At the same time, the president is negotiating with Republicans over a potential bipartisan deal.

On Monday, the White House will launch a fresh week of new talks.

But Biden is also keeping his options open for a Democrats-only approach.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV