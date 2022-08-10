'Better Caul Saul' star Bob Odenkirk said CPR saved his life on set

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk said he feels he was facing death "within a few minutes" if it wasn't for CPR which he says saved his life after he suffered a heart attack on the set of the Netflix hit show last year as crew and cast were changing out camera shots.

The incident happened in July 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico while the cast was filming the sixth season, which was the show's final one.

Odenkirk later confirmed that he had a "small" heart attack.

He said in an interview with Radio Times magazine that he remembered that he "went down on one knee" and then he said he "went all the way down." Odenkirk remembered saying, "I don't feel very good.'"

He said, "I wasn't breathing." Odenkirk said, "I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn't do that CPR, I'd have been dead in a few minutes," CNN reported.

He said he had three hits with the defibrillator which was then followed by an emergency surgery in order to clear an artery.

"Better Call Saul" is a prequel to the AMC show "Breaking Bad" which lasted for five seasons from 2008 until 2013. In "Breaking Bad" Odenkirk played Jimmy McGill who goes by the pseudonym Saul Goodman in both shows.