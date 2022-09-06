Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock slumps following CFO's death

Bed Bath & Beyond
Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Bed Bath & Beyond has named its Chief Accounting Officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, following the death of Gustavo Arnal. The home goods retailer said in a regulatory filing that Crossen will continue as its principal accounting officer while serving in the interim role. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:37:15-04

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down 16% Tuesday morning. The sharp drop followed the death of the company's chief financial officer.

Gustavo Arnal was found unconscious and unresponsive Friday afternoon after reportedly plunging from a New York City high-rise apartment building. The New York Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

Bed Bath & Beyond said Amal was a talented leader.

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," said Harriet Edelman, Independent Chair of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Board of Directors.

Arnal's death came two days after the company announced it would be laying off employees and closing some stores following a decline in sales.

The retailer said it would be reducing its workforce by about 20% and closing about 150 "low-producing" stores.

The retailer reported a 26% drop in sales compared to the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

CNN reports Amal was accused in a lawsuit of a "pump and dump" scheme to inflate Bed Bath & Beyond's stock artificially.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!