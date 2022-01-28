Barry Manilow disputes reports he is leaving Spotify

Barry Manilow responded to online reports that he is leaving Spotify.

"I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify," the singer said on Twitter.

People on social media claimed Manilow was leaving Spotify, following in the footsteps of Neil Young.

"I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me," Manilow said.

Young took his music off the streaming service in protest.

He told the streaming service to choose him or "The Joe Rogan Experience," which has spread misinformation about COVID-19.

Spotify did not pull Rogan's podcast so Young had his music removed from the streaming service this week.

He thanked his record label for allowing him to take a stand.

"I want to thank my truly great and supportive record company Warner Brothers - Reprise Records, for standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify," he said.