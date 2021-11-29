Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Barbados becoming republic for first time

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Jackson/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles after awarding Captain Sir Thomas Moore his knighthood during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. The former British colony of Barbador, once known as “Little England,” announced Tuesday, Sept. 15, that it plans to replace the monarch with its own head of state in time for next year’s 55th independence anniversary. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
Barbados Queen Elizabeth
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 14:18:21-05

The island of Barbados is preparing to say goodbye to the British monarchy.

The Associated Press reported that the Caribbean island will become a republic for the first time and will remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.

Prince Charles, who arrived on Sunday, is there to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Sandra Mason, who will become the island's first-ever president.

The AP reported that she would be sworn on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old was elected last month by the Barbadian parliament, the news outlet reported.

According to CNN, Barbados was first settled by Britain in 1627.

It gained independence from Great Britain in November 1966.

The AP reported that the island didn't need to be granted permission to become a republic, but it will remain a member of the Commonwealth Realm.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV