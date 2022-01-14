Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby federally indicted on perjury charges

BALTIMORE — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was federally indicted on perjury charges and made a false statement on a loan application relating to purchasing two vacation homes in Florida.

According to the four-count indictment, in May 2020 and December 2020, Mosby submitted “457(b) Coronavirus-Related Distribution Requests” for one-time withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000, respectively from the City of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plans.

In each request, the indictment alleges that she falsely certified that she met at least one of the qualifications as defined under the CARES Act.

These qualifications included: adverse financial consequences from the Coronavirus due to being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off; having reduced work hours; being unable to work due to lack of childcare, or the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated.

In signing these forms, Mosby “affirm[ed] under penalties for perjury the statements and acknowledgments made in this request.”

The indictment continues, alleging that Mosby did not experience such financial hardships and received her full gross salary of $247,955.58 from January 1, 2020, through December 29, 2020, in bi-weekly gross pay direct deposits of $9,183.54.

Further, the indictment alleges that in July 2020 and September 2020, as well as on January 2021 and February 2021, Mosby made false statements in applications for a $490,500 mortgage to purchase a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and for a $428,400 mortgage to buy a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Mosby was required to disclose her liabilities on both applications but did not disclose that she had unpaid federal taxes from previous years and that in March 2020, the IRS had placed a lien against all property and rights to property belonging to her and her husband.

This was in the amount of $45,022, the amount of unpaid taxes she and her husband owed the IRS.

In each application, she responded “no” to the question, “Are you presently delinquent or in default on any Federal debt or any other loan, mortgage, financial obligation, bond, or loan guarantee."

Lastly, according to the indictment, one week before closing on the Kissimmee home, Mosby executed an agreement with a vacation home management company giving them control over the rental of the property she ultimately purchased in Kissimmee.

In September 2020, Mosby signed a “second home rider,” which the indictment alleges, by "falsely executing" this, Mosby could obtain a lower interest rate on the mortgage for the property than she would have received without it.

If convicted, Mosby faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each of two counts of perjury and a maximum of 30 years for each of two counts of making false mortgage applications.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Kelly Broderick, at WMAR in Baltimore, Maryland, first reported this story.