Baby missing after 1981 murder of parents found alive

Officials say a baby reported missing after her parents were killed in 1981 has been found alive.

Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., a couple from Florida, were found dead in a wooded area of Houston, Texas, in 1981. Their bodies remained unidentified for 40 years and were finally identified with DNA testing in 2021.

Hand-out/Identifinders International Family photo of Tina Gail Linn, Hollie Marie Clouse, and Harold Dean Clouse. Murdered in 1980 and discovered in early 1981, Hollie's body was never found and it is possible she is still alive.

The couple had an infant daughter named Holly who was not found with them and her fate remained unknown until recently.

Family had been looking for answers about the trio for decades.

NCMEC

The Texas Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday that Holly was located and notified about her biological parents. She is now in contact with her extended biological family.

“Thank you to all of the investigators for working so hard to find Holly. I prayed for them day after day and that they would find Holly and she would be alright…,” said Donna Casasanta, Holly’s grandmother.

“After finally being able to reunite with Holly, I dreamed about her and my sister, Tina last night,” said Sherry Linn Green, Holly’s aunt. “In my dream, Tina was laying on the floor rolling around and laughing and playing with Holly like I saw them do many times before when they lived with me prior to moving to Texas. I believe Tina's finally resting in peace knowing Holly is reuniting with her family. I personally am so relieved to know Holly is alive and well and was well cared for, but also torn up by it all. That baby was her life.”

The work was a collaborative effort between multiple states, including Arizona, officials say.

The murders of Holly’s parents remain unsolved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov.