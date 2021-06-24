Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Avenatti sentencing postponed until July 9 in Nike case

items.[0].image.alt
Craig Ruttle/AP
FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti walks from a courthouse in New York, after facing charges. Avenatti has been found guilty on all counts at his extortion trial. The verdict was returned by a Manhattan federal court jury after it deliberated over charges of attempted extortion and honest services fraud in what prosecutors say was an attempt by Avenatti to extort up to $25 million from Nike with threats to otherwise harm it. The charges carry a combined potential penalty of 42 years in prison.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
Michael Avenatti Nike
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 14:36:52-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has postponed until July 9 the sentencing of Michael Avenatti for his conviction in an extortion case involving sportswear giant Nike.

Over the objection of prosecutors, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said in an order Thursday that the sentencing that was scheduled for next week can be delayed one last time.

Avenatti was convicted last year in Manhattan after a jury rejected claims that he was a lawyer acting properly when he negotiated with Nike on behalf of a California youth basketball coach.

Prosecutors say he demanded up to $25 million while threatening to muddy Nike's name publicly.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors are asking that Avenatti serve a “very substantial” sentence.

Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, also faces trials in Los Angeles and New York for alleged fraud, the AP reported.

The trial in New York is set to begin in January.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to stream ABC15 for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV