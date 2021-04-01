Menu

Authorities: Smugglers drop 2 children over US border wall

AP
This Tuesday, March 30, 2021, photo taken from night video provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows smugglers, upper right after dropping two children from the top of border barrier in Santa Teresa, N.M. From a video released Wednesday by federal authorities showing two Ecuadoran children being abandoned by smugglers after they were dropped over a 14-foot-high barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities said Santa Teresa border agents were able to find the 3- and 5-year-old sisters after being directed by the camera operator to the remote location in New Mexico, just west of El Paso, Texas. The girls were alert but were taken to a hospital to be checked out and cleared. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
Posted at 7:29 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 22:29:13-04

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — Authorities say two Ecuadoran children were abandoned by smugglers after being dropped over a 14-foot-high barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday evening.

The toddler and her 5-year-old sister were unhurt, but officials with the U.S. Border Patrol called the incident near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, appalling.

It comes as the Biden administration struggles with finding space to house the several hundred kids and teenagers who are crossing the border daily.

In some cases, parents refused entry into the U.S. have sent their children across the border alone, hoping they will be placed with relatives eventually.

