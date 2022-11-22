Authorities: 2 dead in Charlotte, North Carolina helicopter crash

Authorities say that two people have died in a helicopter crash near a North Carolina interstate highway.

Mecklenburg County EMS service said on Twitter Tuesday that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in the Charlotte area.

It wasn’t immediately clear if those killed were onboard the aircraft or if there were other injuries.

The Charlotte Observer reported that the crash shut down southbound lanes of the Interstate.

The FAA released the following statement in regards to the crash:

“A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.”