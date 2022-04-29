Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers' concerns

Travis Scott
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a documentary set for release Friday, April 29, 2022. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from the documentary, “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott
Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 22:54:52-04

HOUSTON — The experience of panicked concertgoers who couldn't breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year's deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a new documentary.

But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival's promoter, say they're concern that publicity from "Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy," could "taint the jury pool."

The documentary is set for release Friday in 11 Texas cities.

But Charlie Minn, the film's director, says it's a balanced and fair documentary that tries to show what happened.

Ten people died and hundreds of others ere injured at the Nov. 5 concert by Scott, a popular rapper.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.