Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers' concerns

HOUSTON — The experience of panicked concertgoers who couldn't breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year's deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a new documentary.

But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival's promoter, say they're concern that publicity from "Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy," could "taint the jury pool."

The documentary is set for release Friday in 11 Texas cities.

But Charlie Minn, the film's director, says it's a balanced and fair documentary that tries to show what happened.

Ten people died and hundreds of others ere injured at the Nov. 5 concert by Scott, a popular rapper.