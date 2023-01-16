Arizonans volunteer to help amid historic California flooding

As historic flooding has caused hundreds of rescues and widespread relief efforts throughout California, volunteers from Arizona have been stepping up to help.

Red Cross volunteer and Sierra Vista resident Corinne Kelly has been on a two-week volunteer trip in Santa Clara County to help people who have been displaced due to the flooding.

"It is very sad. The clients are obviously stressed, depressed because they don't know what's going to happen next," Kelly said. "But we are there."

The effects are felt across the state.

In Orange County, emergency responders have braved rapid waters to save locals.

In Belmont, near the San Francisco Bay Area, police responded to a mudslide and trees down.

The California Governor's Office tweeted Sunday that swift water and flood teams rescued at least 175 San Joaquin County residents.

The California Governor's Office tweeted Sunday that swift water and flood teams rescued at least 175 San Joaquin County residents.

The California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System in action! @Cal_OES Swift Water & Flood Team 13 assisted in rescuing approximately 175 residents impacted by rising flood waters in San Joaquin County.

Kelly said the people she's been working with have understandably been upset about the situation and what their future looks like.

She said it's been raining every single day she's been there, which hasn't been helping any of their efforts.

The shelter she's working with mainly helps people experiencing homelessness who had to be moved off flooded streets, but also people who lost their houses from the flooding.

The shelter gives them a roof over their heads, food, showers, and medical and mental health care.

Kelly told ABC15 this is something she felt called to go help with.

"I worked for the Army for more than 30 years and I retired two years ago," Kelly said. "That's my way of paying forward because the government has been good to me, so I'm just doing whatever little I can to pay it forward."

ABC15 Meteorologist Iris Hermosillo said California will be impacted by rain through at least Tuesday, with the potential for more storms at the end of the week.