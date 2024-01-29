Arizona Red Cross volunteers head to Texas to help amid flooding

The eastern United States was hit with severe weather over the weekend, bringing flooding to the Southeast, rain to the mid-Atlantic and snow to the Northeast.

This weekend, 25 million Americans from Atlanta to Washington, D.C., were under a flood watch as heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning threatened the southwestern U.S. Meanwhile, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida panhandle were at risk of isolated tornados.

A Tornado Watch was in effect for the panhandle of Florida, including Tallahassee and Panama City.

After picking up around two months' worth of rain in the last few days, parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana are still dealing with major river flooding.

The Trinity River just northeast of Houston is currently in a Major Flood Stage -- meaning significant to catastrophic, life-threatening flooding -- and is forecast to stay above flood levels through at least Wednesday.

Some volunteers from Arizona are headed to the Houston area to help amid the flooding, according to the American Red Cross.

This overall storm system will take a turn up the east coast, bringing rain and snow to a wide area.

Farther west and north of NYC there will be a great chance for snow accumulation from Sunday until midday Monday.

Winter Alerts are already starting to pop up in the Northeast with scattered winter alerts from northern Pennsylvania to southern New Hampshire.

A stretch from Eria, Pennsylvania, to Boston can expect between 3-6" of snowfall accumulation Sunday and Monday.

Some areas of New England, especially at higher elevations, may receive up to 10" of snowfall accumulation. This includes Hunter, New York, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The mid-Atlantic, including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are expected to get 1 to 3 inches of rain as record high temperatures hit the area.

Washington D.C. reached 80 degrees on Friday for the first time in its 152-year history of weather records. Previously, the record for the earliest 80-degree day was Feb. 21, 2018.

The West is currently dealing with an Atmospheric River.

As soils are already mostly saturated, this period of heavy rainfall could result in flooding along area waterways, along with ponding of low-lying areas and poorly drained urban areas. As well as flooding concerns, this rainfall could also lead to increased occurrences of rockfalls and landslides.

Meanwhile, it is very warm along the West Coast. Record high temperatures are possible Sunday and Monday from San Francisco to Seattle, and includes Medford, Oregon, Boise, Idaho and Portland, Oregon.