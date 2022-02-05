Watch
Arizona man wins $229,368 jackpot at Treasure Island Casino in Las Vegas

Posted at 3:59 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 17:59:27-05

LAS VEGAS — A machine error has an Arizona man returning to Las Vegas to collect a jackpot he initially didn't win.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board says Robert Taylor should have received a jackpot payout of $229,368.52 at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on January 8th. However, state regulators say an error with his slot machine prevented the payout.

By the time the problem was discovered, Taylor had returned to Arizona, officials say.

The agency secured the winning jackpot and launched several attempts to contact Taylor.

Now Taylor will return to the casino this weekend to collect his winnings.

