Arizona man headed home from Florida mistakenly lands in Costa Rica

DALLAS, TX — For Ronald Campbell, who's spent years flying from a cockpit as a pilot, taking a seat as a passenger was a little concerning.

"She says you better hurry up. I think they are getting ready to leave,” said Campbell.

Campbell was on his way home from Florida and boarding his American Airlines flight to Phoenix from Dallas.

Everything seemed normal, but little did he know what was next.

"So, then he (the pilot) comes on and says 'we are going to make it better for you today. The weather is beautiful in Costa Rica.' I am like why the hell are you talking about Costa Rica,” stated Campbell.

The American Airlines passenger was mistakenly let on a plane headed for Central America.

The flight, Campbell say, would last five hours. He needed to eat and take his medicine.

"I just had a heart operation. I had new heart valve, ok, to put blood into the heart,” added Campbell.

American Airlines released a statement:

“We are looking into what happened and sincerely regret the trouble Mr. Campbell experienced while traveling with us. We strive to provide a positive experience for every customer and regret that we were unable to deliver on that goal. We have reached out and will work directly with Mr. Campbell to address his concerns.”

"I think it is pretty disgusting. I mean, they have kind of said take it or leave it on the air miles,’ added Campbell.