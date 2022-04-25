Arizona AG secures Temporary Restraining Order to maintain Title 42

PHOENIX — A Temporary Restraining Order was granted against the Biden administration in order to keep Title 42 in place, according to the office of the Arizona Attorney General.

Attorney General Brnovich filed a request for the TRO on April 21, with the support of 20 other Attorneys General.

The original TRO request states that, "The Biden administration has a pattern of unlawfully circumventing correct processes required under the Administrative Procedure Act (ACA). The revocation of Title 42 was already unlawful as the Biden administration failed to follow the correct notice and comment procedure under the APA, and the pattern continues as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is unlawfully implementing the revocation early — more than a month ahead of time."

Brnovich's office announced the lawsuit against the Biden administration on April 4, following the April 1 announcement to end the policy.

RELATED: Arizona AG sues Biden administration over Title 42

"We applaud the Court for approving our request for a Temporary Restraining Order to keep Title 42 in place," said Attorney General Brnovich. "The Biden administration cannot continue in flagrant disregard for existing laws and required administrative procedures."

BREAKING: I am so proud of the lawyers from our office who just got a Temporary Restraining Order to keep Title 42 in place. We will continue to fight the Biden administration's open border policies. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) April 25, 2022

Title 42 was implemented in March 2020 to limit asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Attorney General Brnovich, along with other Attorneys General, say the removal of Title 42 will "result in an unprecedented crisis at the United States southern border that will have a devastating impact not just on border states, but across the country."

The next hearing will be on May 13, 2022.