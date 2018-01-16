Areas of Florida's Panhandle could see snow (again!)

Winter weather advisory issued for NW Florida

Scott Sutton
5:44 AM, Jan 16, 2018
The cold weather and snow just keep on coming for many parts of the United States, including areas of the Sunshine State.

Areas of North Florida could see snow for the third time this season!

A winter weather advisory is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for areas of Florida's Panhandle, including Panama City.

 

A winter weather advisory means wintry precipitation could make for slick driving conditions and impact travel.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said light snow is possible late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for northwest parts of Florida. A dusting of accumulation is possible.

