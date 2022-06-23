Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, commits to Texas

Arch Manning is continuing the family's football legacy.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning announced on Twitter that he has committed to Texas.

According to ESPN, he chose to become a Longhorn over going to Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson or Virginia.

Manning is currently the No. 1-ranked player in the 247Sports Class of 2023.

The 6'4" quarterback currently plays high school football in New Orleans. He has reportedly thrown for more than 6,000 yards and 81 touchdowns over three seasons.

He's also a threat on the ground, running for nearly 20 touchdowns.