Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school who is working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Dec. 20, 2021, in Federal Way, Wash. A federal appeals court on Thursday, APril 7, 2022, has upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 5:01 PM, Apr 07, 2022
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court has upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a 2-1 ruling Thursday, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown of Texas had issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January.

A different 5th Circuit panel had refused to block it on appeal.

But Thursday's ruling said the federal judge didn't have jurisdiction in the case and that those challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under Civil Service law.

