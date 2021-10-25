Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

Authorities say a North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said at a news conference Monday that Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 and early 1977.

Alexander was one of eight Gacy victims whose remains were buried without police knowing who they were.

Dart's office exhumed those remains in 2011 in the hopes that DNA testing could help.

M. Spencer Green/AP Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart speaks at a news conference accompanied by Dr. Willa Wertheimer Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015, in Chicago. An effort by the sheriff's department to identify remains of young men murdered by serial killer John Wayne Gacy in the 1970s led to a break in an unrelated case of a unidentified teenager found shot to death in San Francisco 36 years ago that turned out to be her maternal Half brother Andre "Andy" Drath. Dart announced Wednesday Sept. 22, 2015 that DNA tests revealed a "genetic association" between the remains of the teen and Wertheimer, who submitted her DNA to the office in 2011. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Five victims now remain unidentified.

In a statement, Alexander’s sister, Carolyn Sanders, thanked the sheriff’s office for giving the family some “closure.”