Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

AP
John Wayne Gacy
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 13:29:14-04

Authorities say a North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said at a news conference Monday that Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 and early 1977.

Alexander was one of eight Gacy victims whose remains were buried without police knowing who they were.

Dart's office exhumed those remains in 2011 in the hopes that DNA testing could help.

Tom Dart
Five victims now remain unidentified.

In a statement, Alexander’s sister, Carolyn Sanders, thanked the sheriff’s office for giving the family some “closure.”

