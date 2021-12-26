Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Another COVID Christmas brings anxiety, but also optimism

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
A man looks at the departures board at Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. At least three major airlines say they have canceled dozens of flights because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Airlines-Christmas Cancellations
Virus Outbreak Palestinians Christmas
Posted at 7:41 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 21:41:41-05

(AP) — A worldwide surge in COVID-19 infections thanks to the omicron variant is tempering Christmas celebrations.

Pope Francis used his Christmas address Saturday to pray for more vaccines to reach poor countries.

Many U.S. churches canceled in-person services while others reported small but significant attendance.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth urged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family.

Some families saw empty chairs at dinner tables after airlines canceled flights because of low staffing.

Some testing sites saw high demand even on the holiday. Dozens of cars were lined up hours before a testing site opened in Miami.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV